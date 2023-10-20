Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,402 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

PRFZ opened at $31.57 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1434 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.