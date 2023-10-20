Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 120,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,418,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

