Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 16,240 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

