Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 16,463 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.15% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $94.97.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.