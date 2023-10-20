Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,422 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 66.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $4,729,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,098,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,644,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,800 shares of company stock worth $38,844,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

