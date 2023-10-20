Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,819 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 44.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Shake Shack by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $55.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -278.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.