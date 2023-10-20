Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,613 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 0.3% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,131,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $6,553,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,914,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.8 %

FNOV opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

