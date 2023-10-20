Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 865 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

