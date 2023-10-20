Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,200 shares of company stock worth $24,346,494 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

Roblox Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. Roblox’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

