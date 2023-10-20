Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Raymond James by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

