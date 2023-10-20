RayzeBio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RYZB) Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 25th

RayzeBio’s (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 25th. RayzeBio had issued 17,277,600 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $310,996,800 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During RayzeBio’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYZB opened at $19.50 on Friday. RayzeBio has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.00.

In other RayzeBio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at $88,184,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maha Katabi bought 472,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,388,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

