Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of RC stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 66.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,212,000 after buying an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 90.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 1,484,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 135.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 1,165,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

