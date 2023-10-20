Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $172.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $172.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.90.

RETA stock opened at $172.36 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $172.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $546,195.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,829,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

