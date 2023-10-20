Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) versus Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Critical Review

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica N/A N/A N/A Amgen 30.02% 196.60% 12.42%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.87 billion N/A $456.64 million N/A N/A Amgen $26.32 billion 5.70 $6.55 billion $14.83 18.92

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica.

Risk and Volatility

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 1 1 1 0 2.00 Amgen 2 6 9 0 2.41

Amgen has a consensus price target of $277.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Amgen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amgen is more favorable than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica.

Summary

Amgen beats Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

(Get Free Report)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis. The company also develops CARBAGLU for hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency; QARZIBA, an apeiron for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma patients with a partial response at the chemotherapeutical through myeloablative therapy and stem cell transplantation, and relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma. In addition, it offers SYLVANT for the treatment of idiopathic multicentric Castleman diseases; REAGILA for Schizophrenia; and ELIGARD for hormone-dependent prostate cancer, as well as CAPHOSOL, a medical device for treatment of oral mucositis due to chemo and radiation therapy. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.à R.L.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. It also markets Nplate, Vectibix, MVASI, Parsabiv, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, EVENITY, AMGEVITATM, Sensipar/Mimpara, NEUPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, and AVSOLA. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Datos Health; and Verastem, Inc. to evaluate VS-6766 in combination with lumakrastm (Sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. It has an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases; and research and development collaboration with Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. and Plexium, Inc. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.