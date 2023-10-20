Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

