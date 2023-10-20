Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reed’s
Reed’s Stock Performance
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- How to Invest in Social Media
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.