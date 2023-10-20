Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 386.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

