Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vertex Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $734.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.15 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,184,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 938,822 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

