Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 1.2 %

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

