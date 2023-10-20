Reviewing Santos (STOSF) and Its Rivals

Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) is one of 365 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Santos to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Santos and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santos N/A N/A N/A Santos Competitors 178.67% 8.25% 4.06%

Dividends

Santos pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Santos pays out -4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.2% and pay out 88.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santos N/A N/A -0.77 Santos Competitors $842.52 million $223.34 million -53.72

This table compares Santos and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Santos’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Santos. Santos is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Santos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Santos and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santos 0 0 0 0 N/A Santos Competitors 650 4138 7693 298 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 64.09%. Given Santos’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Santos has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Santos peers beat Santos on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies. In addition, it produces natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

