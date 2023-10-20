Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Revvity traded as low as $103.08 and last traded at $103.08, with a volume of 10868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.64.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVTY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

