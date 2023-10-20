RH (NYSE:RH) Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in RH were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Trading Down 3.7 %

RH stock opened at $231.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.23. RH has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.82.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.