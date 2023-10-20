Robert D. Hormats Sells 150 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.39, for a total value of $24,958.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,245.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average of $186.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 29.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.