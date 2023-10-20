Robert D. Hormats Sells 150 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.39, for a total value of $24,958.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,245.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of AMT opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average of $186.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
