Roth Mkm Lowers Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target to $29.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWEN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.73. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $36.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 99,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 252,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

