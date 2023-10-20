Royal Bank of Canada Increases Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cormark set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.38.

Parkland Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$41.36 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$41.40. The stock has a market cap of C$7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.2081967 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

