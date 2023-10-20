Royal Bank of Canada Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $100.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CF. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.25.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. CF Industries has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after acquiring an additional 995,975 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

