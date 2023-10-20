Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 129 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $286.72 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.86 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $286.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

