Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

