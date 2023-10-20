Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SBCF opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $34.96.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

