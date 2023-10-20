Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,258. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.87 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $74.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

