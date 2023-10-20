Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued on Sunday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.11. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $37.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $37.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAD. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.80.

NYSE:LAD opened at $261.85 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Holzshu sold 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.29, for a total value of $1,112,079.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,491,538.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $325,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $383,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.2% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 87,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

