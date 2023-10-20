Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,825.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $443.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $288.06 and a 12 month high of $475.94.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

