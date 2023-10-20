Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 228.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.9% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

