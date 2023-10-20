Shell Asset Management Co. Has $164,000 Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,877.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after buying an additional 2,743,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2,712.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,588,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after buying an additional 1,532,432 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.0 %

FHN stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

