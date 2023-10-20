Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,133 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Hibbett Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HIBB opened at $48.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $596.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

