Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $157,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 28.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $1,251,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 34.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

