Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vontier by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

