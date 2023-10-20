Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after buying an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $19.26 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.