Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Increases By 5.8%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

AYTU stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.57. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

