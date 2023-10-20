Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Rises By 5.7%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2023

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRNGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 781,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APRN shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Blue Apron

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:APRN opened at $12.95 on Friday. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.23 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 378.95% and a negative net margin of 29.03%.

About Blue Apron

(Get Free Report)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.