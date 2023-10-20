Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Rises By 5.7%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 781,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APRN shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Get Our Latest Report on Blue Apron
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blue Apron Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:APRN opened at $12.95 on Friday. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.23 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 378.95% and a negative net margin of 29.03%.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
