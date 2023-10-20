Simpple Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will End on October 23rd (NASDAQ:SPPL)

Simpple’s (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, October 23rd. Simpple had issued 1,602,000 shares in its IPO on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $8,410,500 based on an initial share price of $5.25. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Simpple Trading Up 0.8 %
SPPL opened at $5.02 on Friday. Simpple has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
About Simpple
