Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,119 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

