Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $147.90 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.46.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.21.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

