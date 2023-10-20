State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,384 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVT shares. TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point boosted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IVT opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.