State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up to $67.26

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.26, but opened at $69.00. State Street shares last traded at $69.31, with a volume of 398,990 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after buying an additional 139,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

