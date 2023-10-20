Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Stem traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 1,156,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,089,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stem by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.13.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

