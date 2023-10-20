Stephens Trims Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Target Price to $31.00

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNTY

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 18.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Insider Activity at Guaranty Bancshares

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.