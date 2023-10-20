Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after buying an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

