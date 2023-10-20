Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$99.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.33.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.807363 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources
In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. Also, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total value of C$86,010.82. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,340. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
