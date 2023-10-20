StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

