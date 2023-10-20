StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

